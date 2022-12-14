Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

RMG workers stage demo for arrears in Gazipur, 10 hurt in clash with cops

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

GAZIPUR, Dec 13: At least 10 people were injured during a clash between police and workers of a garment factory in Gazipur on Tuesday as they blocked Dhaka-Tangail highway demanding arrears.
The workers of New Line Clothing Limited Factory put up blockaed on the highway near Mouchak area around 9 am, disrupting movement of all kind of vehicles on the road.
As police tried to remove them from the road agitated workers started throwing brick chips, leading to a chase-counter-chase, said Sahidur Rahman, in charge of Mouchak police outpost.
Police charged baton and lobbed tear shells and managed to disperse them around 10 am, he said.
The protesting workers said 10 people including workers and local shop owner were hurt during the clash and taken treatment from a local hospital.
The authority of New Line Clothing Ltd has not paid wages to workers for last three months and salary the staff for last five months, said the workers.
In charge of Mouchak outpost Shahidur said industrial police have been deployed in the area and the situation is under control now as the workers left the highway and took position in front of the factory.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RMG workers stage demo for arrears in Gazipur, 10 hurt in clash with cops
ASM Abdur Rob President of a faction of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal
Democratic practice won't develop without electoral competition: CEC
Minister calls for collective approach to ensure safe migration
No risk of students missing admission to secondary schools: Dipu
Ctg South dist AL triennial Confce today
Climate change has huge impacts on Bangladesh: Seminar
German envoy meets BNP leader Amir Khosru


Latest News
Launch passenger stabbed to death after brawl in Chandpur: 8 held
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at RU with due dignity
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status: diplomats
Helpless people get winter clothes in Moulvibazar
BRAC Business School premieres short documentary
Govt aims to increase money supply over course of next two FYs
Two brothers drown in Jhenidah
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
Child electrocuted in Bhola
Biden signs US gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
'Murdered' woman detained, husband in jail for 'killing' her
BNP trying to create chaos on Dec 24: Quader
Quader urges BNP not to hold mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 24
CTTC: Jamaat ameer arrested over suspected militant link
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Jamaat ameer placed on 7-day remand for questioning
TCB raises sugar, lentil prices by Tk 5 per kg
Jamaat chief involved in breeding new militant outfit: CTTC chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft