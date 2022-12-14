JP plans to field candidates in 7 by-polls: Chunnu

Jatiya Party (JP) will participate in by-elections in 7 seats vacated by BNP, sources in Jatiya Party have confirmed on Tuesday.

When asked about the issue, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu told The Daily Observer over phone, "We have plans to participate in the upcoming by-elections after consulting with JP central command."

Previously, Jatiya Party rejected the BNP's call for its MPs to resign from parliament. Mujibul Haque Chunnu, a lawmaker from Kishorganj-3, said, "The BNP has its own politics and strategy. Our politics and their politics are not the same."

He added, "As part of their strategy, the BNP lawmakers announced their decision to resign from parliament from a rally in Dhaka. We don't have any relations with BNP."

Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, will announce its next course of action as per its own policy, according to Chunnu.

After seven of its MPs announced their decision to resign from the Jatiya Sangsad at the Golapbagh rally, the BNP urged the Jatiya Party lawmakers to follow suit. Jatiya Party, however, rejected the call.

Gulam Mohammad Siraj of Bogura-6 first made the announcement while addressing the rally.

Zahidur Rahman from Thakurgaon-3, Mosharof Hosen from Bogura-4, Aminul Islam from Chapainawabganj-2 and reserved seat MP Rumeen Farhana also made a similar announcement amid huge cheers from the party activists. From the stage, it was also announced that Harunur Rashid from Chapainawabganj-3, and Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan from Brahmanbaria-2 'have also resigned from paliament'.