NO alternative to election under neutral administration: Mosharraf



BNP leaders and activists of Natore formed a human chain in front of the district party office demanding unconditional release of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other party leaders from jail. The photo was taken on Tuesday. photo : Observer

"As whole world knows that no free, fair and coercion free election is possible under Awami League government, we are demanding general election under a neutral administration."

Speaking at a protest rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP at Naya Paltan he said, "We have held 10 divisional rallies successfully. Not only leaders and activists, but countless common people attended these rallies. It sends the clear message that BNP has not weakened despite repression by Awami League."

The rally was organised in protest against death of Maqbul Hossain in police firing in front of BNP's central office on December 7, arrests of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and other leaders and activists on the eve of the rally scheduled for December 10 and to demand their unconditional release.

Maqbul hossain's killing left his minor son an orphan and widowed his wife.

The rally was held also in protest against filing false cases against BNP leaders and activists, attacking them across the country and seizure of BNP central office by the police ahead of the mass rally scheduled for December 10.

He said, "The government plotted to foil our Dhaka rally by arresting many leaders and activists including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas. But the government failed. December 10 was a day of defeat for the Awami League regime."

"The whole world know that no fair election is possible under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government," he said.

"That's why we are demanding immediate resignation of the government, dissolution of Parliament and general election under a neutral government."

"There is no option but to unseat this unelected government. We will be on the streets to realise our demands," he said. Mosharraf said, "On December 10, our central office at Naya Paltan in the capital was ransacked and vandalised. They smashed computers at our office and took away hard disks. None could say why they resorted to such vandalism."

The government created obstructions against holding our mass rallies by forcing transport strikes. Awami League leaders and activists harassed our leaders and activists as well as common people keen to attend the rally by blocking roads. Despite arrests and attacks we successfully held all the rallies in all the divisional cities."

Turning to the police and the administration, he said, "You are not enemies of the people and the political parties. You are not employees of a particular political party either"

He urged the administration and the police to discharge their duty remaining neutral and stand by the people in the interests of restoration of democracy in Bangladesh.

"RAB has received international sanctions for obeying anti-people orders of this unelected, autocratic regime," he said.

LDP Chairman Oli Ahmad visited BNP office on Tuesday and said, "This attack and brutality has exposed this government to the world. The fall of this government is a matter of time."

"LDP will always work with BNP until this government is unseated," he said.











