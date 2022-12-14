Video
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022
Home Back Page

DSCSC Graduation Ceremony Held

Use newfound knowledge to further growth of country, PM tells graduates

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handing over the graduation certificates of Defence Services Command and Staff College Course-2022 at the DSCSC's Sheikh Hasina Complex at Mirpur Cantonment in the city on Tuesday. photo : pmo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handing over the graduation certificates of Defence Services Command and Staff College Course-2022 at the DSCSC's Sheikh Hasina Complex at Mirpur Cantonment in the city on Tuesday. photo : pmo

The Graduation Ceremony of Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) Course 2022 was held on Tuesday at Sheikh Hasina Complex Auditorium, DSCSC, Mirpur Cantonment, Dhaka, according to ISPR.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, MP, graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away certificates (psc) to the graduating officers. The Prime Minister began by expressing her deep respect for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation and the Greatest Bengali of all time.
In her speech, the Prime Minister congratulated all graduates for successfully completing the course. She advised them to use their newfound knowledge, determination, and enthusiasm to further the growth of the country. She also expressed her thanks to the Commandant, DSCSC, for leading the DSCSC Course 2022 to completion with the utmost professionalism.
The Commandant, DSCSC, Maj Gen Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman,  gave  his  welcome  address at the beginning of the ceremony. In his remarks, the Commandant stated that this year's graduation ceremony was special as it was held during Bangladesh's 51st year of victory. He conveyed his sincere appreciation to the  Prime Minister for her kind attendance and ongoing support for the College's development and the armed forces' professional development.     
This year, in DSCSC 2022 course, a total of 250 officers, including 133 officers from Bangladesh Army, 45 officers from Bangladesh Navy, 23 officers from Bangladesh Air Force, 3 officers from Bangladesh Police and 46 overseas officers from 18 friendly countries, namely Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, USA, Uganda and Zambia graduated from this College. It is mentionable that 8 female officers, including one police officer, have graduated this year.
Defence Services Command and Staff College is a tri-service international standard training institution of the Bangladesh Armed Forces. This institution's goal is to prepare selected mid-level officers from the three services for the adoption of roles with increasing levels of responsibility in command and staff positions. So far, 5,933 officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, 11 officers of Bangladesh Police and 1,301 overseas officers from 44 friendly countries have graduated from this College.
The graduation ceremony was conducted following all Covid protocols. Among others, Ministers and Members of Parliament, Chiefs of three Services, Principal Secretary, Senior Military and Civil Services Officers, Vice Chancellors and Professors of various universities, distinguished citizens, High Commissioners, Ambassadors and Defence Advisers/Attaches of different countries in Bangladesh, attended the Graduation Ceremony.
UNB adds, the Prime Minister stressed the need for addressing traditional and non-traditional threats to national security as the use of new technologies has changed the pattern of crimes like terrorism and militancy.
She said that it is equally important to defend non-traditional threats along with the traditional ones to ensure national security.
She also reiterated her call to the world leaders to initiate steps to stop the Russia-Ukraine war immediately for the welfare of the global community.
"We want peace and not war. We want to resolve all sorts of disputes and differences through talks," she added.


