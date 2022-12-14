Don't bring out procession on Dec 24, Quader asks BNP

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday urged BNP not to bring out mass procession on December 24 in Dhaka as AL's Nation Council is scheduled on the same day.

The AL General Secretary made the request at the preparatory meeting of the Stage and Decoration Sub-Committee of the party's national council held at AL President's Dhanmondi political office.

Obaidul Quader said Awami League leaders and activists from all over the country will come to Dhaka on December 24. Therefore, there may be problems if BNP brings out procession on the day in the capital.

If necessary, BNP should go outside Dhaka and hold procession and rally, he added.

Obaidul Quader said, "Diplomats are also apprehending a confrontation centring this issue," while responding to journalists.

He requested BNP not to give any incitement on December 24.

Addressing the BNP leaders, Quader said, "We lied low on December 10 to avoid any conflict. That's how you (BNP) stay on the December 24."

In view of the BNP leaders' claim that there were more people in the BNP public meeting on December 10 than on historic March 7, Quader said that the BNP leaders have gone mad.

He said, "BNP's December 10 rally was a super flop. On this day, Awami League leaders and activists took positions in all wards, thanas and key places across the country. So that BNP cannot create any chaos in the country. I do not see anything new in BNP's 10-point demand. BNP's claim has no value even to the people. People want to live a chaos free and developed life."

"BNP could not do what it wanted. BNP said they will show the red card to the government on December 10, but the people have shown their red card to them," he added.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nashim, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Law Affairs Secretary Nazibullah Hiru and others were present in the meeting.













