Wednesday, 14 December, 2022
BNP-Police Clash

106 BNP men denied bail

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday rejected bail prayers of 106 leaders and activists of BNP in a case filed over clash with police at Naya Paltan in the city on December 7.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order as counsels for the accused, who are in jail now, pleaded for bail for them.
Earlier on Monday, another  Dhaka court  rejected the bail petitions of Mirza Fakhrul Islam, Mirza Abbas and 222 other BNP leaders and activists in the same case.
The CMM court also placed Azizur Rahman, general secretary of Swechchhasebok Dal's Dhaka north wing, on a three-day remand in the case.
The court passed the order as police produced the accused before it and investigation officer and detective branch (DB) Inspector Torikul Islam pleaded for a five-day remand.
BNP men and police clashed in the Naya Paltan area on December 7. Paltan Police Station Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman filed the case against 473 and 1,500 to 2,000 more unnamed persons over the incident.


