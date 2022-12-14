Dhaka's rail communication with northern dists restored after 12hrs

TANGAIL, Dec 13: Rail communication between Dhaka and northern parts of the country was restored on Tuesday morning after 12 hours of suspension following the derailment of a freight train in Tangail's Kalihati upazila on Monday night.

The rail services resumed at 10:30 am after the wagon that veered off the tracks was removed, said station master of Gharinda railway station Sohel Rana.

The wagon derailed soon after the train reached Rajabari area of the upazila around 10pm, halting train movement between Dhaka and northern districts, he added.

Besides, the rail communication between Tangail and Mymensingh and Jamalpur was also disrupted due to the derailment.

Later a rescue train from Dhaka reached the spot early this morning and removed the wagon.

"Passengers on the route suffered immensely due to the derailment as several trains got stuck at different stations." -UNB