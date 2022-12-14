No inter-dist bus parking on Dhaka roads from Apr 1: Taposh

Parking of inter-district buses outside the terminals will not be allowed in Dhaka city from April 1, said Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday.

"Except Syedabad, Mohakhali and Gabtoli bus terminals, no counters of inter-district buses will be allowed in Dhaka city from April 1. Already the renovation work of Syedabad Bus Terminal is underway while initiatives will be taken to renovate the two other terminals in the capital," he said.

The DSCC mayor said these while talking to reporters after attending the 25th meeting of Bus Route Rationalization Committee at Nagar Bhaban.

"We often see that there are many bus counters at Zigatola, Kalabagan, Khilgaon and others part of the city which create traffic congestion and other problems. Now we are getting strict and that's why we have taken the decision. I hope the public transport management will be more disciplined through the activities," he said.

All buses will have to use terminals from April, he added.

He also urged the bus owners to park their buses inside terminals and no one will be allowed to keep their buses on roads.

Meanwhile, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, who was present at the meeting, said "We are working to bring discipline on the roads of Dhaka through Bus Route Rationalisation. We often see that buses are kept on roads outside the terminals which create chaos on road."

The DNCC mayor also said that only buses of 'Nagar Paribahan' will be allowed on No 21, 22 and 26 routes and a drive will be conducted from December 20 to January 5 to ensure it.

The human haulers like four wheeled leguna will also not be allowed on the three routes, said Atiqul.

Meanwhile, bus service on new No 23 route will be launched on January 31. Buses from Ghatarchar-Washpur-Basila-Mohammadpur-Japan Garden City-Shyamoli-College Gate- Asad Gate-Kalabagan- Science Lab-Shahbag-Matshya Bhaban-Press Club-Gulistan (zero point-Dainik Bangla- Rajarbagh- Kamalapur- Dhalpur- Jatrabari-Shanir Akhra-Rayerbagh Matuile-Sighboard-Chittagong road.

Two others new routes- No 24 and 25- will be launched in the April next.

Buses of No 24 route will ply on Ghatarchar-Basila-Mohammadpur Bus Stand-Shishumela-Agargaon-Mirpur-10-Kalsi flyover via Airport-Jashimuddin Abdullahpur while no 25 route will mark from Ghatarchar-Basila-Mohammadpur Bus Stand-Asadgate-Manik Mia Avenue via Khamarbari-Bijoy Sarani via Jahangir Gate-Shahin School-Mohakhali-Kakoli-Banani Flyover via Regency-Airport-Jashim-uddin-Abdullahpur. -UNB







