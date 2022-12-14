Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

No inter-dist bus parking on Dhaka roads from Apr 1: Taposh

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Parking of inter-district buses outside the terminals will not be allowed in Dhaka city from April 1, said Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday.
"Except Syedabad, Mohakhali and Gabtoli bus terminals, no counters of inter-district buses will be allowed in Dhaka city from April 1. Already the renovation work of Syedabad Bus Terminal is underway while initiatives will be taken to renovate the two other terminals in the capital," he said.
The DSCC mayor said these while talking to reporters after attending the 25th meeting of Bus Route Rationalization Committee at Nagar Bhaban.
"We often see that there are many bus counters at Zigatola, Kalabagan, Khilgaon and others part of the city which create traffic congestion and other problems. Now we are getting strict and that's why we have taken the decision. I hope the public transport management will be more disciplined through the activities," he said.
All buses will have to use terminals from April, he added.
He also urged the bus owners to park their buses inside terminals and no one will be allowed to keep their buses on roads.
Meanwhile, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, who was present at the meeting, said "We are working to bring discipline on the roads of Dhaka through Bus Route Rationalisation. We often see that buses are kept on roads outside the terminals which create chaos on road."
The DNCC mayor also said that only buses of 'Nagar Paribahan' will be allowed on No 21, 22 and 26 routes and a drive will be conducted from December 20 to January 5 to ensure it.
The human haulers like four wheeled leguna will also not be allowed on the three routes, said Atiqul.
Meanwhile, bus service on new No 23 route will be launched on January 31. Buses from Ghatarchar-Washpur-Basila-Mohammadpur-Japan Garden City-Shyamoli-College Gate- Asad Gate-Kalabagan- Science Lab-Shahbag-Matshya Bhaban-Press Club-Gulistan (zero point-Dainik Bangla- Rajarbagh- Kamalapur- Dhalpur- Jatrabari-Shanir Akhra-Rayerbagh Matuile-Sighboard-Chittagong road.
Two others new routes- No 24 and 25- will be launched in the April next.
Buses of No 24 route will ply on Ghatarchar-Basila-Mohammadpur Bus Stand-Shishumela-Agargaon-Mirpur-10-Kalsi flyover via Airport-Jashimuddin Abdullahpur while no 25 route will mark from Ghatarchar-Basila-Mohammadpur Bus Stand-Asadgate-Manik Mia Avenue via Khamarbari-Bijoy Sarani via Jahangir Gate-Shahin School-Mohakhali-Kakoli-Banani Flyover via Regency-Airport-Jashim-uddin-Abdullahpur.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka's rail communication with northern dists restored after 12hrs
No inter-dist bus parking on Dhaka roads from Apr 1: Taposh
2 cops injured as Jamaat men pelted stones in Rajshahi
Fire again at BM container depot in Sitakunda
The firefighters try to extinguish the devastating fire at the BM Container
In the month of Victory, to pay respect to the relatives lost in the Liberation War
Covid: 20 new cases reported
More Rohingya female teachers need training for increasing literacy: Experts


Latest News
Launch passenger stabbed to death after brawl in Chandpur: 8 held
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at RU with due dignity
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status: diplomats
Helpless people get winter clothes in Moulvibazar
BRAC Business School premieres short documentary
Govt aims to increase money supply over course of next two FYs
Two brothers drown in Jhenidah
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
Child electrocuted in Bhola
Biden signs US gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
'Murdered' woman detained, husband in jail for 'killing' her
BNP trying to create chaos on Dec 24: Quader
Quader urges BNP not to hold mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 24
CTTC: Jamaat ameer arrested over suspected militant link
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Jamaat ameer placed on 7-day remand for questioning
TCB raises sugar, lentil prices by Tk 5 per kg
Jamaat chief involved in breeding new militant outfit: CTTC chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft