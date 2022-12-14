2 cops injured as Jamaat men pelted stones in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 13: Two police personnel were injured when the Jamaat activists pelted stones on the on-duty police forces in Rajshahi city.

Mazharul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia Model Police Station, told BSS that the Jamaat men brought out a sudden procession at Kadirganj area this afternoon.

On information, police rushed to the area quickly. Sensing the police presence the jamaat activists pelted brickbats leaving two police personnel injured. At one stage, the unruly people fled away. OC Islam said the injured police men are undergoing treatment. -BSS







