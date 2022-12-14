Fire again at BM container depot in Sitakunda

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 13: Another fire incident occurred at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda, Chattogram on Tuesday.

Deputy Assistant Dir-ector of Chattogram Fire Service Abdul Hamid Miah told the Daily Observer, "The fire broke out at a jute container inside the depot at 3:15pm and spread soon. It is believed that the fire may have started from a worker's cigarette."

Many jute guides were damaged. According to the depot authorities, it is known that there has been a loss of around Tk 2,00000.

Sitakunda Upazila Nir-bahi Officer Mohammad Shahadat Hossain said "The fire on the jute guides has been extinguished. The fire service workers are checking whether there is any fire by removing the jhut guides."

The fire broke out nearly six months after the deadly fire at the same depot that claimed lives of 51 people.











