Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:48 PM
Home City News

Covid: 20 new cases reported

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The country reported 20 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,036,845, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,437 as no new fatalities were reported.
The daily case test positivity rose to 0.69 per cent from Monday's 0.64 per cent as 2,895 samples were tested during the period.
The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and 97.53 per cent, respectively.
In November, the country reported 10 Covid-linked deaths and 1,345 cases.    -UNB


