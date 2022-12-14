More Rohingya female teachers need training for increasing literacy: Experts

Development of children from Rohingya and host communities is facing several challenges and integrated efforts and mechanism are required to ensure their holistic development, so that they can grow up becoming skilled individuals, said experts during a learning sharing workshop.

The workshop was organized recently by the international development organisation Plan International Bangladesh under the "Providing Early Childhood and Basic Education for Rohingya and Host Community Children", project, with the support of UNICEF.

Addressing the event as the Chief Guest, Syed Mamunul Alam, Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE), said, to ensure repatriation of the Rohingya community, language skill development can be an instrumental mechanism.

Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Refugee, Relief, and Repatriation Commissioner, RRRC, Cox's Bazar said, Education plays key role to improve the lives of Rohingya people living in the camps.

Bangladesh Government is prioritizing their education through its works and agenda, he said adding developing skilled Rohingya woman as teachers can be a crucial intervention.

For the first time ever, with the support of UNICEF, Plan International Bangladesh has implemented integrated Early Childhood Development (i-ECD) centre (Shishu Bikash Kendra) at Rohingya camps and host communities.

To ensure joyful environment for children under five years old and to prepare them for the primary schooling, the organization is running 60 i-SBK centres in the camps and host communities (Camp 1 East, Camp 1 West, 3, 6, and 7, and Host community in Rajapalong union).

Sixty facilitators both from Rohingya and host community educated youth group are facilitating these centres. For the first time in Bangladesh, these centres are ensuring children's education, health, nutrition, protection and WASH. -UNB











