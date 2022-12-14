Video
Strengthen country’s cyber security

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135

The Cabinet on Monday asked security authorities concerned to strengthen cyber security measures of the country to prevent misuse and exploiting on the national database. The instruction was given during an informal discussion session in a regular meeting of the Cabinet held on Monday in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. In addition, a project has been taken for installing new Submarine Cable system. The Submarine Cable authority has been asked to complete its work in time.

However, though the government has taken a number of initiatives to give a boost to the country's cyber security apparatus, cyber crimes are on the rise. Concurrently, the country's digitised banking system also needs to be secured with the state-of-the-art technology, so to prevent cyber attacks, theft and hacking.

 The point, however, in today's digital age it is essential to be well informed and remain alert of cyber security and crimes, and especially since the internet has become an integral part of our lives.
Most importantly, cyber crime affects all of us directly or indirectly because as individuals and companies - we all possess information that is worth valuable to cyber criminals.

Not to forget, we are living in an increasingly digital world and it is very important that we educate ourselves about cyber security. Thus, apart from strengthening the cyber world at home, it is equally important for cyber authorities concerned to launch a countrywide campaign to educate the masses how to remain secured in respective cyber space.

In our previous three editorials penned in the last four months, we have repeatedly stressed on the need to equip our national cyber space with tech-savvy gadgets and mechanisms. And especially since, cyber criminals all across the world have been reported to use advanced technologies, newer platforms and novel techniques to extort and harass people in the global cyberspace.

As far as Bangladesh is concerned on the cyber crime issue, our Cyber Police Centre of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reportedly received around 1,500 cybercrime complaints every month on an average in the past years, the number has now shot up to a staggering 2,500. Moreover,  barely five months ago the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) had estimated that on average , 169 cybercrime cases were filed every month in 2020 - under four different acts - and the figure rose to 194 in 2021.

These figures, however, do not reflect the actual scenario of the crimes being committed, including cyber stalking, profile hacking, cyber bullying, dating scams, information theft, cyber terrorism etc , since most victims often lodge complaints only as a last resort.

Now that the Cabinet has issued a clear instruction to strengthen country's cyber security, we expect our cyber law enforcers to promptly respond by doing the needful.



Strengthen country's cyber security
