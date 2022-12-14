Video
Letter To the Editor

Ensure women empowerment for a better society

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022

Dear Sir

Once, our society expected women to be responsible for child-rearing and household chores only. Today, things have changed and women are not only contributing to the workforce but participating in politics, business, sports and other fields.

This is a reflection of the gender equality that is needed for the progress of society. Additionally, women's increasing participation in local administration positions like district commissioner, secretary, banker, teacher, police etc goes to show that they can compete with male peers and play a significant role in every sector successfully. An educated woman contributes to society in various ways. The provision for scholarships in schools and college is a good place to start, to pave the way for women empowerment.

The government should help equip women with these rights, as they lead up to economic growth, progress and sustainable development.

Zannatul Mawa
 Student, Department of Sociology, University of Dhaka



