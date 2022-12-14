Cotton store gutted in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Dec 13: A fire broke out at Mohammad Ali Cotton Storehouse in Matasagar area in the district town on Monday afternoon.

Dinajpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Station Officer Mehefuz Tanzil said the fire was started from the machines while producing cotton around at noon. At that time cotton in three rooms were damaged by the fire. Three units of Fire Service and Civil Defence of Dinajpur branch rushed there and doused the fire after three and a half hour efforts.










