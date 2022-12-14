Reception accorded to SSC GPA-5 holders in Feni

FENI, Dec 13: A total of 15 GPA-5 holding students in the SSC exam-2022 were accorded reception in Fulgazi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The reception of these brilliant students was arranged in the noon on the premises of Munsirhat Ali Azam School and College by its Alumni Association.

Governing Body President of the school Alhajj Sheikh Abdullah, also president of Feni Samity in Dhaka, was present as the chief guest at the reception.

Principal of the school and college Professor Md Abu Taher Mazumdar presided over it.

Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiya, district correspondent of The Daily Observer, and Arifur Rahman, general secretary of the Alumni Association were present as special guests.

The association distributed crests, medals and certificates among the meritorious students.











