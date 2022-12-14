Video
Home Countryside

Three men killed in 3 dists

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Faridpur, Habiganj and Narsingdi, in two days.
FARIDPUR: A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his son int Bhanga Upazila of the district on Saturday night over a family feud.
The deceased was identified as Kibria Fakir, 45, a resident of Chhiladharchar area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Nayeem Fakir, son of Kibria Fakir, struck his father with a sharp machete at around 8:30 pm at one stage of an altercation in between them over a family issue, leaving him critically injured.
He was rescued by locals and taken to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared KIbria dead.
Neighbours said Kibria sometimes came home in a drunken condition and beat his wife. For that reason, Kibria and his son Nayeem often used to quarrel with each other.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhanga Police Station (PS) Md Ziarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
HABIGANJ: A man was killed during a clash in between supporters of Brazil and Argentina football teams in Bahubal Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Shahid Mia, 50, a resident of Adityapur Village in the upazila. He was the father of Argentina fan Shah Md Rukon Mia.
Local sources said Argentina supporters brought out a procession after Brazil was defeated by Croatia in the World Cup 2022 quarter-final match on Friday night. During the procession, Argentina supporter Shah Md Rukon Mia and Brazil supporter Sajib Mia were engaged into an argument over the match.
However, locals managed to stop the fight between Rukon and Sajib at that time.
Later on, Sajib's father Tenu Mia along with other people attacked Rukon's father when he was returning his house, leaving him critically injured.
Locals rescued him and rushed to Bahubal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahid Mia dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Bahubal PS OC Projit Kumar Das confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers brought the situation under control and are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man, who was injured in a clash in Raipura Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.
Deceased Bacchu Haque, 45, son of late Shamsul Haque, was a resident of Gazariakandi Village in the upazila.  
It was known that two groups were locked into a clash in Sreenagar Union on November 19 over establishing the supremacy of the area. Bacchu was severely injured in the clash.
He was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka. After 18 days of treatment, he was released from the hospital on Wednesday. After being released, he came to his sister's house in Agarnagar area under Charsubuddhu Union in the upazila. He, later, died there at dawn on Friday.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Additional Superintend of Police in Raipura Circle Satyajit Kumar Ghosh confirmed the incident.


