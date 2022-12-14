Community Clinic opens at Singra

NATORE, Dec 13: A community clinic was launched at Tajpur Union in Singra Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

M Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, state minister for information and communication technology (ICT), opened the clinic.

On this occasion, a discussion meeting on village community clinic services was arranged, with Khabir Uddin, president of Tajpur Union Awami League (AL) in the chair.

ICT minister said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set up a community clinic at every village in the country to ensure citizen services, for which; village people are easily getting treatment easily.

He added, the people of Singra Upazila were deprived of development in the past; the present government has removed many complications in the life of Singra dwellers through development efforts; now people of this upazila are leading happy life. Palak urged all to vote for AL in the next national elections to continue the development spree.

Among others, Minhaj Uddin, chairman of Tajpur Union Parishad, Dr. Aminul Islam, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer, and Advocate Ohidur Rahaman Sheikh, president of Upazila AL, were also spoke at the function.











