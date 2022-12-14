Traffic jam at Birampur creates public sufferings



A view of the traffic jam at Dhaka crossing in Birampur Upazila. photo: observer

Neither the upazila municipality nor the government department concerned is thinking effectively about eradicating traffic jam on the highway. Transport leaders are complaining of the official inaction in this regard.

According to spot sources, passenger buses, trucks, coaches and other commercial vehicles are running their activities of passenger dropping or lifting and goods loading or unloading, blocking side spaces of the highway.

Local sources said, unauthorized transport stoppages on the highway space in Birampur Upazila of the district are increasing public sufferings day by day; everyday thousands of people are facing untold sufferings as well as troubles on the highway, ranging from Birampur Press Club (Kalabagan) to College Bazar.

On the highway range, passenger lifting-dropping, commodity loading-unloading and parking activities are taking breaching traffic.

A visit to Dhaka crossing in front of Bangabandhu Mural found three passenger buses lifting passengers causing public suffering.

Long lines of auto-rickshaws are also creating traffic jam.

Dhaka-bound passenger buses at Dhaka crossing in the upazila town create serious traffic jam from morning to night by parking along both sides of the highway.

President of Birampur Bus Stand Committee Babul Hossain said, Birampur is a proposed district town; every day thousands of people from outside are coming to this town; they are coming with various commodities including essential items and for different purposes; that is why, it is a crowding of buses and other transports.

"We have asked for time and again to local political leaders and the administration for a bus terminal. It didn't work."

President of Birampur Auto-rickshaw Association Shibesh Kumar Kundu said, there are about 500 auto-rickshaws and CNGs at Birampur; these are providing employments to insolvent people. "That is why we demand stands at fixed places of road turns for auto-rickshaws and CNGs," he added.

Birampur Poura Mayor Akkas Ali said, "We are working for making Birampur town a traffic-jam free and clean town. To oversee passenger handlings along roadsides, we have employed a man at Dhaka crossing. If necessary, more measures will be taken. A space is looked for a bus terminal. We hope there will be a bus terminal soon."

Birampur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Parimal Kumar Sarkar said, it is very necessary a bus terminal in this busy and important town; talks were held with the mayor and political leaders in this regard; and the talk is going on to acquire a land piece along the highway.













