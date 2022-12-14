Bid to grab Ashram land in Pabna



The broken boundary barbed wire fences and poles of Pabna Himaitpur Sree Sree Thakur Anukalchandra Satsanga Ashram. photo: observer

Ashram authorities made a written complaint with the police Station immediately on the same day.

According to the complaint, the Ashram authorities purchased the plot adjacent to the garden and road on its south side for conducting their activities. They bought the land piece from the original owner about 30 years back. Since then, the authorities had been cultivating the land peacefully.

Roni Biswas, son of Fazlul Haque Biswas of Buder Haat of Himaitpur rea, along with his associates, attempted to grab the land by claiming its ownership on December 3. Later on, they conducted the damaging operation. When they were protested by the Ashram authorities, they turned angry and threatened them. Now people attached with the Ashram are suffering from insecurity.

Despite several attempts over phone Roni Biswas was not available for comment in this regard.

General Secretary of the Ashram Ranjan Kumar Saha, said, "We have informed the administration in written seeking help. We, the Ashram dwellers, feel insecurity due to their behaviour."

Additional Superintendent of Police Masud Alam said, there is no opportunity to grab land illegally. They must come with valid documents; legal action will be taken against encroachers, he further said.

















