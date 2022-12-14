Four boys among 5 killed in road mishaps

At least four boys and a passerby were killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Dinajpur, Narsingdi, Tangail and Gopalganj, in two days.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A child was killed after being crushed by a tractor in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Moksedul Momin, 8, son of Abdul Jalil, a resident of Kusholpur Village in the upazila.

Police said a soil-laden tractor was heading to Habra Bazar area at about 10 am. At that time, Moksedul was going with the tractor by hanging at the back.

At one stage, the tractor jolted suddenly, and he went under the wheel of it. He died on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abul Hasnat.

An unnatural death (UD) case was filed in this regard with the PS, the OC added.

NARSINGDI: A madrasa student was killed in a road accident in Belabo Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was Arian, 16, son of Arif Mia, a resident of Gangkulpara area of the upazila. He was a student of Belabo Hafizia Madrasah.

According to police, the boy was going to Belabo Bazar riding on a motorcycle. On the way, a brick-laden tractor hit the motorcycle in Razarbag area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Later, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Belab PS OC Farid Uddin Khan confirmed the matter.

TANGAIL: Two teenage boys were killed and another was injured after their motorcycle crashed with a truck in Ghatail Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The accident took place on the Tangail-Mymensingh highway in Baniapara area at about 8 pm.

The deceased were identified as Sabik Hasan, 17, son of Abdus Samad, and Sumon Miah, 16, son of Muktar Ali, residents of the upazila.

Ghatail PS OC Azharul Islam Sarkar said a motorcycle crashed into a moving truck after losing control while trying to overtake two trucks on the way, leaving its three riders to fall onto the road.

They were rescued by locals and taken to Ghatail Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared two dead.

Critically injured Siam, 16, was referred to Tangail General Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Meanwhile, the bodies were handed over to the deceased's families after legal procedure, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: A passerby was killed after being crushed by a motorcycle in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The accident took place on the Borni-Singipara road in Banshuria area.

Deceased Nazrul Islam, 52, was a resident of Banshuria Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Tunigpara PS KM Jafor Ali said a reckless motorcycle crushed Nazrul when he was crossing the road, leaving Nazrul and the motorcyclist Mahbub injured.

They were rescued by locals and taken to Tunigpara Upazila Health Complex where Nazrul was referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Nazrul succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Mahbub is currently undergoing treatment at Gopalganj Sadar Hospital.

Meanwhile, the body was handed over to the deceased's family in view of a written application, the SI added.











