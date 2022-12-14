Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Teacher’s body recovered in Bogura

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Dec 13: Police on Monday afternoon recovered the hanging body of a primary school head teacher in Sadar Upazila of the   district.
The deceased was identified as Afroza Kanika, 39, wife of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Mollapara area of Puran Bogura. She was the head teacher of Kaichor Government Primary School under Sadar Upazila.
Police said locals spotted the teacher hanging from a ceiling fan in her room at around 10 am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body around 1 pm and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Bogura Stadium Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Rubel Sarkar confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The photo shows the GPA-5 holding students in the SSC exam-2022
Cotton store gutted in Dinajpur
Reception accorded to SSC GPA-5 holders in Feni
Three men killed in 3 dists
Community Clinic opens at Singra
Traffic jam at Birampur creates public sufferings
Bid to grab Ashram land in Pabna
Four boys among 5 killed in road mishaps


Latest News
Launch passenger stabbed to death after brawl in Chandpur: 8 held
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at RU with due dignity
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status: diplomats
Helpless people get winter clothes in Moulvibazar
BRAC Business School premieres short documentary
Govt aims to increase money supply over course of next two FYs
Two brothers drown in Jhenidah
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
Child electrocuted in Bhola
Biden signs US gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
'Murdered' woman detained, husband in jail for 'killing' her
BNP trying to create chaos on Dec 24: Quader
Quader urges BNP not to hold mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 24
CTTC: Jamaat ameer arrested over suspected militant link
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Jamaat ameer placed on 7-day remand for questioning
TCB raises sugar, lentil prices by Tk 5 per kg
Jamaat chief involved in breeding new militant outfit: CTTC chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft