Teacher’s body recovered in Bogura

BOGURA, Dec 13: Police on Monday afternoon recovered the hanging body of a primary school head teacher in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Afroza Kanika, 39, wife of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Mollapara area of Puran Bogura. She was the head teacher of Kaichor Government Primary School under Sadar Upazila.

Police said locals spotted the teacher hanging from a ceiling fan in her room at around 10 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body around 1 pm and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bogura Stadium Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Rubel Sarkar confirmed the matter.












