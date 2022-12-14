150 Bir Muktijodda honoured in Cumilla



A reception accorded to 150 Bir Muktijodda by Cumilla Zilla Parishad on Monday. photo: observer

The reception was organized by Zilla Parishad. It was presided over by Cumilla Zilla Parishad Chairman Bir Muktijodda Mafizur Rahman Bablu.

Bhasha Sainik Bir Muktijodda Tajul Islam Shikarpuri was present at the function as the chief guest.

Cumilla Sadar Constituency MP Bir Muktojodda AKM Bahauddin Bahar was present as the special guest.

Among others, Cumilla City Corporation Mayor Arfanul Haq Rifat, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shamim Alam, Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan, Zilla Parishad members FF Advocate Roastom Ali, Abdullah Al Mahmud Shaheed, Fahmida Jabin, Mashiur Rahman Khan, and Amir Hossain spoke.

Bir Muktijodda from different parts of the country took part in the reception.











