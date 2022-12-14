Mass graveyard at Batiaghata not preserved even after 51 years



Mukunda Mandal eyewitnessed the genocide by Pakistani army on May 19 in 1971 at Badamtala mass graveyard in Batiaghata Upazila. photo: observer

The mass grave was raised at Badamtala Bazar to keep up the memory of those who were killed by Pakistani occupation forces in the Liberation War of 1971. Over the last 51 years, no effective step was taken to preserve it.

Locals and freedom fighters demanded immediate steps to preserve the mass graveyard.

In 1971 through boats, Pakistani forces and Rajakars entered Fultala Village early morning on May 19. They ran arson attacks on houses and villagers.

Old Razendra Mandal and mentally-imbalanced Ram Izaradar were killed. Ridy Mandal, Neel Kamal Ray, Upendra Nath Biswas and Nitai Mandal of Debitala were shot.

An old woman Parbati Mandal was killed by bayonet. Later on, indiscriminate shooting took place at Badamtala Bazar. At that time Amulla Ray and his wife Monorama were killed, but their one year old daughter Minu survived.

Due to gun shooting, Amulla Chakrabarti, Geetanjali Biswas, Dinesh Biswas, Nittananda Mandal, Sadhan Boiragi, Monohor Mandal, Kunja Bihari, Nirmal Mandal, Mandar Dhali, Saheb Thakur, Upen Biswas, Brajen Biswas, Surendranath Bachhar, and many others were seriously wounded.

During shooting, bany Minu was a breast-feeding baby and was sleeping on the chest of her mother Monoroma. According to the instruction of a Pakistani soldier, one Habibur Rahman Goldar took away Minu to his house. After the independence, he returned Minu to his cousin.

An eyewitness Mukunda Mandal said, "My house is beside the mass grave. Whenever I see it, my mind becomes gloomy. I want to see the mass grave well-protected. It is my hope."

FF Binoy Krishna Sarkar said, the mass killing of Badamtala is still a lively tragedy. But it has not been preserved in the last 51 years, he added.

Batiaghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Nurul Alam said, what is needed will be done after talking with freedom fighters.











BATIAGHATA, KHULNA, Dec 13: Badamtala mass graveyard in Batiaghata Upazila of the district is in dire need of preservation.The mass grave was raised at Badamtala Bazar to keep up the memory of those who were killed by Pakistani occupation forces in the Liberation War of 1971. Over the last 51 years, no effective step was taken to preserve it.Locals and freedom fighters demanded immediate steps to preserve the mass graveyard.In 1971 through boats, Pakistani forces and Rajakars entered Fultala Village early morning on May 19. They ran arson attacks on houses and villagers.Old Razendra Mandal and mentally-imbalanced Ram Izaradar were killed. Ridy Mandal, Neel Kamal Ray, Upendra Nath Biswas and Nitai Mandal of Debitala were shot.An old woman Parbati Mandal was killed by bayonet. Later on, indiscriminate shooting took place at Badamtala Bazar. At that time Amulla Ray and his wife Monorama were killed, but their one year old daughter Minu survived.Due to gun shooting, Amulla Chakrabarti, Geetanjali Biswas, Dinesh Biswas, Nittananda Mandal, Sadhan Boiragi, Monohor Mandal, Kunja Bihari, Nirmal Mandal, Mandar Dhali, Saheb Thakur, Upen Biswas, Brajen Biswas, Surendranath Bachhar, and many others were seriously wounded.During shooting, bany Minu was a breast-feeding baby and was sleeping on the chest of her mother Monoroma. According to the instruction of a Pakistani soldier, one Habibur Rahman Goldar took away Minu to his house. After the independence, he returned Minu to his cousin.An eyewitness Mukunda Mandal said, "My house is beside the mass grave. Whenever I see it, my mind becomes gloomy. I want to see the mass grave well-protected. It is my hope."FF Binoy Krishna Sarkar said, the mass killing of Badamtala is still a lively tragedy. But it has not been preserved in the last 51 years, he added.Batiaghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Nurul Alam said, what is needed will be done after talking with freedom fighters.