Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Mass graveyard at Batiaghata not preserved even after 51 years

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

Mukunda Mandal eyewitnessed the genocide by Pakistani army on May 19 in 1971 at Badamtala mass graveyard in Batiaghata Upazila. photo: observer

Mukunda Mandal eyewitnessed the genocide by Pakistani army on May 19 in 1971 at Badamtala mass graveyard in Batiaghata Upazila. photo: observer

BATIAGHATA, KHULNA, Dec 13: Badamtala mass graveyard in  Batiaghata Upazila of the district is in dire need of preservation.
The mass grave was raised at Badamtala Bazar to keep up the memory of those who were killed by Pakistani occupation forces in the Liberation War of 1971. Over the last 51 years, no effective step was taken to preserve it.
Locals and freedom fighters demanded immediate steps to preserve the mass graveyard.
In 1971 through boats, Pakistani forces and Rajakars entered Fultala Village early morning on May 19. They ran arson attacks on houses and  villagers.
Old  Razendra Mandal and mentally-imbalanced Ram Izaradar were killed. Ridy Mandal, Neel Kamal Ray, Upendra Nath Biswas and Nitai Mandal of Debitala were shot.
An old woman Parbati Mandal was killed by bayonet. Later on, indiscriminate shooting took place at Badamtala Bazar. At that time Amulla Ray and his wife Monorama   were killed, but their one year old daughter Minu survived.
Due to gun shooting, Amulla Chakrabarti, Geetanjali Biswas, Dinesh Biswas, Nittananda Mandal, Sadhan Boiragi, Monohor Mandal, Kunja Bihari, Nirmal Mandal, Mandar Dhali, Saheb Thakur, Upen Biswas, Brajen Biswas, Surendranath Bachhar, and many others were seriously wounded.
During shooting, bany Minu was a breast-feeding baby and was sleeping on the chest of her mother Monoroma. According to the instruction of a Pakistani soldier,  one Habibur Rahman Goldar took away Minu to his house. After the independence, he returned Minu to his cousin.
An eyewitness Mukunda Mandal said, "My house is beside the mass grave. Whenever I see it, my mind becomes gloomy. I want to see the mass grave well-protected. It is my hope."
FF Binoy Krishna Sarkar said, the mass killing of Badamtala is still a lively tragedy. But it has not been preserved in the last 51 years, he added.
Batiaghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Nurul Alam said, what is needed will be done after talking with freedom    fighters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The photo shows the GPA-5 holding students in the SSC exam-2022
Cotton store gutted in Dinajpur
Reception accorded to SSC GPA-5 holders in Feni
Three men killed in 3 dists
Community Clinic opens at Singra
Traffic jam at Birampur creates public sufferings
Bid to grab Ashram land in Pabna
Four boys among 5 killed in road mishaps


Latest News
Launch passenger stabbed to death after brawl in Chandpur: 8 held
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at RU with due dignity
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status: diplomats
Helpless people get winter clothes in Moulvibazar
BRAC Business School premieres short documentary
Govt aims to increase money supply over course of next two FYs
Two brothers drown in Jhenidah
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
Child electrocuted in Bhola
Biden signs US gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
'Murdered' woman detained, husband in jail for 'killing' her
BNP trying to create chaos on Dec 24: Quader
Quader urges BNP not to hold mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 24
CTTC: Jamaat ameer arrested over suspected militant link
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Jamaat ameer placed on 7-day remand for questioning
TCB raises sugar, lentil prices by Tk 5 per kg
Jamaat chief involved in breeding new militant outfit: CTTC chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft