Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:46 PM
Clear evidence of India carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan: Rana

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13: Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that there was "clear evidence" of India carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan, adding that the government has decided to present the matter before the international community.
"We have decided to bring our stance before the world and unveil India's face of terrorism," he said in a press conference in Islamabad, flanked by Punjab Counter Terrorism Department Inspector General Imran Mehmood.
"For decades, Pakistan has been burning in the fire of terrorism. Our mosques, imambargahs, important buildings, and gatherings have been targeted.
"Today, the matter that we are putting before you [] we have evidence of India's involvement in it," Sanaullah said, referring to the Johar Town blast in Lahore last year.
In June 2021, a powerful blast near the residence of Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed in Johar Town had killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.
Six-year-old Abdul Haq, his father Abdul Malik, 50, and a young passerby died in the explosion that left a four-foot-deep and eight-foot-wide crater on the road and damaged several houses and shops nearby.
Days after the incident, the then information minister Fawad Chaudhry and National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf told a press conference that the mastermind of the attack was "an Indian citizen and he is associated with [Indian intelligence agency] RAW".    -DAWN



