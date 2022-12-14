Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK sanctions Russian military commanders, Iranian businessmen

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

LONDON, Dec 13: Britain on Tuesday said it had sanctioned 12 Russian military commanders implicated in missile strikes on Ukrainian cities as well as Iranian businessmen involved in the production and supply of military drones used in the attacks.
On Monday, Ukraine said Russian missiles, artillery and drones had hammered targets in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Britain said Iranian-manufactured drones had played a central role in attacks on civilians, citing U.S. information showing Iran has become one of Russia's top military backers, sending hundreds of drones to Russia.
Tehran and Moscow have denied Western accusations that Russia is using Iranian drones to attack targets in Ukraine.
"Russian forces' calculated attacks on cities and innocent civilians in Ukraine will not go unanswered," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.
"The Iranian regime is increasingly isolated in the face of deafening calls for change from its own people and is striking sordid deals with Putin in a desperate attempt to survive."
Britain said among those sanctioned were Major General Robert Baranov, believed to be the commander of a unit responsible for programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles.     -REUTERS





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Clear evidence of India carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan: Rana
US set to announce nuclear fusion breakthrough
This photograph taken on December 13 shows a car abandoned in the middle of a flooded street
China urges citizens to leave Afghanistan after Kabul attack
EU again seeks elusive gas price cap to contain energy costs
UK sanctions Russian military commanders, Iranian businessmen
India accuses China of trying to ‘change status quo’ on border
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C-R) and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong


Latest News
Launch passenger stabbed to death after brawl in Chandpur: 8 held
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at RU with due dignity
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status: diplomats
Helpless people get winter clothes in Moulvibazar
BRAC Business School premieres short documentary
Govt aims to increase money supply over course of next two FYs
Two brothers drown in Jhenidah
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
Child electrocuted in Bhola
Biden signs US gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
'Murdered' woman detained, husband in jail for 'killing' her
BNP trying to create chaos on Dec 24: Quader
Quader urges BNP not to hold mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 24
CTTC: Jamaat ameer arrested over suspected militant link
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Jamaat ameer placed on 7-day remand for questioning
TCB raises sugar, lentil prices by Tk 5 per kg
Jamaat chief involved in breeding new militant outfit: CTTC chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft