Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:45 PM
India accuses China of trying to ‘change status quo’ on border

China military says India troops \'illegally\' crossed border

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

China military says India troops 'illegally' crossed border NEW DELHI, Dec 13: India's defence minister Tuesday accused China of trying to "unilaterally change the status quo" on their disputed Himalayan border last week when clashes left troops on both sides injured.
The incident is thought to be the most serious on the nuclear-armed Asian giants' disputed frontier since 2020, when 20 Indian troops and four Chinese soldiers died in brawling.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed in parliament that Indian and Chinese troops engaged in the fresh confrontation on December 9 in the northeastern Indian state Arunachal Pradesh.
China and India fought a full-scale war in 1962 over control of Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims in its entirety and considers part of Tibet.
"On 09 December 2022, PLA troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo by encroaching on the Line of Actual Control, in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector," Singh said, referring to China's People's Liberation Army and the de-facto border.
The face-off, which followed recent joint US-India military exercises near the border that angered Beijing, led to "injuries to soldiers on both sides", Singh added.  
"A scuffle ensued in this face-off. The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish."
Meanwhile, China's military said Tuesday that Indian troops had "illegally" crossed a disputed border in the Himalayas and "obstructed" Chinese border patrol troops, triggering a fresh stand-off last week.
The December 9 incident is thought to be the most serious on the nuclear-armed Asian giants' disputed frontier since 2020, when 20 Indian troops and four Chinese soldiers died in brawling.
Chinese troops "were obstructed by the Indian army who illegally crossed the Line (of Actual Control)," said a People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theatre Command spokesman.
"Our response measures were professional, standard and forceful, and stabilised the situation on the ground. At present, China and India have disengaged."     -AFP


