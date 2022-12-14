Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Can’t sit for talks with ‘egoistic’ Imran: Shehbaz

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ruled out the possibility of sitting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan for political dialogue, asserting that negotiations could not be initiated with a "self-centered, liar, cheater, anti-benefactor, and anti-army" person.
The prime minister, flanked by his economic wizard Ishaq Dar at a presser, categorically rejected PTI's demand for snap polls and said let the people decide in the next general elections to be held next year who was right and who was wrong.
Finance Minister Dar, meanwhile, hinted that cash-strapped Pakistan would soon get additional deposit by brotherly country Saudi Arabia that would help stabilise the economy.
PM Shehbaz said he had asked Dar to meet President Dr Arif Alvi on the latter's desire to hold dialogue, as 'it takes two to tango'.
"We can forget all our differences for the sake of bright future of the country, but what talks we can initiate with a person who is egoistic, liar, cheater anti-army and anti-benefactor. He [Imran] can hurt the nation for his own benefit. Now people will decide in the next elections, which will be held at their scheduled time," the prime minister said.
"We have not put our political asset at stake, just for snap polls. Stabilising the economy is our top priority," the PM noted.
Interestingly, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry earlier told Dawn that Khan would never sit with the rulers for dialogue, though he could send his team for the purpose.
PM Shehbaz said the previous PTI government "ridiculed" his idea of a Charter of Economy and misconstrued it as a desire to seek a concessional national reconciliation ordinance-type agreement.
In response to a question, the prime minister said the PTI chief also showed a lack of gratitude to his "benefactor" ex-army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.
He also said the new army chief was a "professional soldier, with a shining career" and expressed the hope Gen Syed Asim Munir would strengthen the institution and serve the country.Nawaz due 'very soon'.
Responding to another query, the PM said his elder brother and party supremo, who had "millions of followers in Pakistan", would return "very soon".
About oil prices, he said the government discussed the matter fortnightly and made its level best not to further burden the people. "It would surely pass on the relief as it found some cushion," he added.
'Fake news of bankruptcy'
At the press conference, the finance minister claimed that Pakistan would soon get additional financial support from Saudi Arabia in shape of deposits. He assured the media that the country would never default economically and accused the PTI of intentionally selling this rhetoric to defame the government and the country.
"The fake news is being spread about the bankruptcy of the country by Imran Niazi, who caused the country's economy to sink by laying mines," he added.
The PTI government destroyed the economy during its tenure, as Khan did not honour commitments he made to the international financial institutions, Dar elaborated.
The economic wizard said US dollar was around Rs224 though due to smuggling, there was a difference of 13 to 18 rupees in the 'grey market'. US dollars and wheat were being smuggled out of Pakistan, he admitted, while vowing to take action against it.
A crackdown was initiated on Friday and its results would soon be visible to people, he said.     -DAWN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Clear evidence of India carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan: Rana
US set to announce nuclear fusion breakthrough
This photograph taken on December 13 shows a car abandoned in the middle of a flooded street
China urges citizens to leave Afghanistan after Kabul attack
EU again seeks elusive gas price cap to contain energy costs
UK sanctions Russian military commanders, Iranian businessmen
India accuses China of trying to ‘change status quo’ on border
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C-R) and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong


Latest News
Launch passenger stabbed to death after brawl in Chandpur: 8 held
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at RU with due dignity
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status: diplomats
Helpless people get winter clothes in Moulvibazar
BRAC Business School premieres short documentary
Govt aims to increase money supply over course of next two FYs
Two brothers drown in Jhenidah
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
Child electrocuted in Bhola
Biden signs US gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
'Murdered' woman detained, husband in jail for 'killing' her
BNP trying to create chaos on Dec 24: Quader
Quader urges BNP not to hold mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 24
CTTC: Jamaat ameer arrested over suspected militant link
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Jamaat ameer placed on 7-day remand for questioning
TCB raises sugar, lentil prices by Tk 5 per kg
Jamaat chief involved in breeding new militant outfit: CTTC chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft