Bashundhara thrash Nasrin SA in Women's Football

Goal-machine Sabina Khatrun, Anuching Marma and Sumaya slammed a brilliant hat-trick each as Bashundhara Kings registered a crushing 11-0 goal victory over Nasrin Sports Academy in the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League on Tuesday.

Apart from Sabina's hat-trick with four goals in the 18th, 68th, 71st and 88th minutes while Anuching supported her with three goals in the 44th, 45+2nd and 50th minutes for Bashundhara.

Besides, Sumaya scored hat-trick with three goals in the 81st, 84th and 89th minutes for the defending champions in the one-sided affairs held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur. -BSS













