

BGB, Ansar celebrate wins in Victory Day Volleyball

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the first line of defence for the country, registered a 33-25 win over Bangladesh Police in a match of Victory Day Handball Tournament (men & women) 2022 on Tuesday at Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka. The BGB boys led the first half by 17-11. The Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) booked a 35-16 win over Team Handball in the other match. The auxiliary force led the first half by 23-11. Earlier on Monday, Abul Hayat, a winner of the Bangladesh National Film Award, prominent actor, writer, civil engineer and powerful director,inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest at the same venue. photo: Observer DESK