Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:44 PM
Pele's health improving, but not ready for release: Doctors

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

SAO PAULO, DEC 13: Brazilian football legend Pele's health continues improving, but no date has been set for his release from hospital, where he was admitted nearly two weeks ago, doctors said Monday.
Pele, 82, considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical team called a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been receiving since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021.
Doctors also diagnosed him with a respiratory infection.
"There is no date set for his release, (but) the patient's clinical condition continues improving, especially the respiratory infection," the hospital said in a statement.
"He remains in a standard room, conscious and with stable vital signs."
Pele's daughters Kely Nascimento and Flavia Arantes have sought to reassure his fans on his health, denying reports that he has been placed in end-of-life care.
Nascimento, who lives in the United States, posted a pair of pictures from the hospital on Instagram Monday, including one of her hand holding her father's, with the message: "I arrived."
Pele -- whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- scored more than 1,000 goals in one of the most storied careers in sport. He is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).    -AFP


