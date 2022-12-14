Tigers sans Tamim ready for Ctg Test



Bangladeshs head coach Russell Domingo (L) talks to player Mushfiqur Rahim (R) during a practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on December 13, 2022, ahead of their first Test cricket match against India. photo: AFP

The match will start at 09:30am (BST).

Uncapped Zakir Hasan is to be expected to replace Tamim Iqbal in the playing eleven, who had been outstanding with the bat in first class matches in recent years and hit a ton against India-A last week. Zakir will pair with either of Mahmudul Hasan Joy or Anamul Haque Bijoy while Mominul Haque returned in the squad after a long gap, is the most possible option to bat at three if the BCB doesn't go with their darling child Najmul Hossain Shanto. It means, Bangladesh are going to set the batting line-up with top three unstable batters.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, vice-captain Liton Das and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan are the obvious choices for the next batting positions, though Mushi is struggling with the bat in recent days.

Bangladesh are going to keep three spinners and two pacers in the flat Chatogram wicket and Mehidy Miraz and Taijul Islam will join with Shakib as Ebadot Hossain and either of Khaled Ahmed or of Shoriful Islam are the quick in the bowling troop.

India are also possibly going to award cap to Abhimanyu Easwaran, who captained India-A and hit twin tons against Bangladesh-A. In absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, he is likely to open Indian innings pairing with stand-in skipper KL Rahul. Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishab Pant will make a rock solid Indian batting order as Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Chandar Ashwin and Mohammad Siraj are the possible Indian orb-throwers.

Chattogram wicket hardly bears anything for bowlers and hence, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first. India already, roared that they will play power cricket in the Test. So, a run-galore clash is waiting at ZACS.







