Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:44 PM
It's stupid to watch WC football ahead of Test: Domingo

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

The FIFA World Cup football hits the fever pitch with Argentina taking on Croatia for a high voltage semifinal clash at the early hours of tomorrow (Wednesday).
The match also created a massive frenzy amongst the Bangladesh cricketers, most of which support Lionel Messi's Argentina but they are not allowed to watch the game at night because they have a Test cricket against India in the morning tomorrow.
Head Coach Russell Domingo straightway said it would be stupid if they watch the game till three at night ahead of the Test game.
"We have to go to bed, simple as that," Domingo said as he was asked if the players were allowed to watch the game.
"You can't be watching football till three in the morning, and play the Test that starts at 9:30am. It is stupid. I'd be disappointed if they did," he said.
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is a diehard fan of Argentina and Messi and he even watched some matches of the Albiceleste live from the stadiums of Qatar.
He probably would have watched this semifinal game from the stadium if Bangladesh was not scheduled to play a Test against India. Some of the players like Nurul Hasan Sohan are also diehard fan of Argentina and Messi.    -BSS


