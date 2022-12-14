Video
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Morocco face off France in semis tonight

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
MAHTAB UDDIN

France's supporters celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between England and France at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on December 10, 2022. photo: AFP

France's supporters celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between England and France at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on December 10, 2022. photo: AFP

First-time semi-finalist Morocco will face two-time champion France in the second semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at 1:00 am after Wednesday night at a retractable roof football venue Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, a municipality in coastal north-eastern Qatar.
Defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Morocco became the first Arab and African country to advance to the round of four in tournament history. France had, on the other hand, defeated England by 2-1 on Sunday in the quarterfinals to face Morocco in the semis.
Before today (Wednesday), the two had faced each other seven times where France won five times while the rest of the matches saw ties. However, they hadn't faced any World Cup matches before. So, it is going to be a newer context for both of them.
France is the defending champion of the tournament as the team lifted the trophy for the second time beating Croatia by 4-2 in the final in the 2018 World cup in Russia.
Morocco is the newbie in this round. Their previous best in the tournament was playing the round of 16 in 1986. But, this time they stormed into the last eight following a 3-0 win over Spain, the champion of the 2010 World Cup in the round of 16. They eliminated the Spanish in the tiebreaker after the regular match saw a goalless stalemate. One may call that win over Spain an accident or exception but when the Moroccan boys outplayed Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal by 1-0 in the quarter to secure a spot in the semis, it certainly proved Morocco's merit to play the round. They came to this stage playing well in all the previous stages. Therefore football lovers will be expecting to see enjoy an exciting match tonight.


