Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SSL Commerz gets BB licence to process offline retail payment

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has given licence to SSL Commerz Limited to process offline payments, through a point of sale (POS) machine to boost a cashless society.
As a result, the SSL Commerz can set up system for processing card payments at retail locations across the country, said Mezbaul Haque, a BB spokesman.
The retail level payment will be possible through using banks' cards (VISA Card, Master card etc) where the SSL will play a role of processor, he said.
The central bank provides a licence to SSL as Payment System Operator (White Label Merchant Acquiring) first time in the country to introduce an offline payment system.
There are five institutions that are able to handle online payments.
The BB authorized SSL Commerz to make payments under the brand name 'SSL Commerz' within the country subject to the conditions of the Payment Systems Department.
Using this system people can pay at the retail level even for purchasing from an e-commerce platform.
    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SSL Commerz gets BB licence to process offline retail payment
BB allows traders to import 8 Ramadan essentials on credit
DG Food floats another tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice
UK unemployment edges higher: Official Data
Cement industry seeks govt support to overcome 'crises'
Textile millers demand continuation of EDF loans
Moody's to review assessment of ratings for 7 BD banks
SBAC Bank appoints Habibur Rahman as MD


Latest News
Launch passenger stabbed to death after brawl in Chandpur: 8 held
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at RU with due dignity
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status: diplomats
Helpless people get winter clothes in Moulvibazar
BRAC Business School premieres short documentary
Govt aims to increase money supply over course of next two FYs
Two brothers drown in Jhenidah
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
Child electrocuted in Bhola
Biden signs US gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
'Murdered' woman detained, husband in jail for 'killing' her
BNP trying to create chaos on Dec 24: Quader
Quader urges BNP not to hold mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 24
CTTC: Jamaat ameer arrested over suspected militant link
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Jamaat ameer placed on 7-day remand for questioning
TCB raises sugar, lentil prices by Tk 5 per kg
Jamaat chief involved in breeding new militant outfit: CTTC chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft