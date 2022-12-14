Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB allows traders to import 8 Ramadan essentials on credit

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has allowed traders to import 8 daily commodities for the coming month of Ramadan opening L/Cs on credit for 90 days.
The items are edible oil, dates, chickpeas, pulses, peas, onions, spices and sugar.
On Tuesday the Foreign Exchange and Policy Department of the Central Bank sent instructions to all  authorized banks in this regard.
According to the directive, during the upcoming Ramadan, suppliers and buyers will get the opportunity to import edible oil, dates, chickpeas, pulses, peas, onions, spices, sugar under 90-day credit. This facility will be applicable till March 31.
Earlier on December 11, in order to keep the prices of 8 products at tolerable level during Ramadan, the cash margin rate for opening of import LCs was instructed to be kept at a minimum level based on bank-customer relationship.
Then on Sunday, December 12, businessmen met with the Governor of Bangladesh Bank. At this time, traders want priority to open commercial letters of credit (LC) for imports centering on the month of Ramadan and Eid.
Traders said there are not only 8 products in Ramadan, but also many other products need to be imported. Eid will come after Ramadan. Considering these aspects traders sought assistance from the reserve on an urgent basis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SSL Commerz gets BB licence to process offline retail payment
BB allows traders to import 8 Ramadan essentials on credit
DG Food floats another tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice
UK unemployment edges higher: Official Data
Cement industry seeks govt support to overcome 'crises'
Textile millers demand continuation of EDF loans
Moody's to review assessment of ratings for 7 BD banks
SBAC Bank appoints Habibur Rahman as MD


Latest News
Launch passenger stabbed to death after brawl in Chandpur: 8 held
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at RU with due dignity
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status: diplomats
Helpless people get winter clothes in Moulvibazar
BRAC Business School premieres short documentary
Govt aims to increase money supply over course of next two FYs
Two brothers drown in Jhenidah
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
Child electrocuted in Bhola
Biden signs US gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
'Murdered' woman detained, husband in jail for 'killing' her
BNP trying to create chaos on Dec 24: Quader
Quader urges BNP not to hold mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 24
CTTC: Jamaat ameer arrested over suspected militant link
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Jamaat ameer placed on 7-day remand for questioning
TCB raises sugar, lentil prices by Tk 5 per kg
Jamaat chief involved in breeding new militant outfit: CTTC chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft