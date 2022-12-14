BB allows traders to import 8 Ramadan essentials on credit

Bangladesh Bank has allowed traders to import 8 daily commodities for the coming month of Ramadan opening L/Cs on credit for 90 days.

The items are edible oil, dates, chickpeas, pulses, peas, onions, spices and sugar.

On Tuesday the Foreign Exchange and Policy Department of the Central Bank sent instructions to all authorized banks in this regard.

According to the directive, during the upcoming Ramadan, suppliers and buyers will get the opportunity to import edible oil, dates, chickpeas, pulses, peas, onions, spices, sugar under 90-day credit. This facility will be applicable till March 31.

Earlier on December 11, in order to keep the prices of 8 products at tolerable level during Ramadan, the cash margin rate for opening of import LCs was instructed to be kept at a minimum level based on bank-customer relationship.

Then on Sunday, December 12, businessmen met with the Governor of Bangladesh Bank. At this time, traders want priority to open commercial letters of credit (LC) for imports centering on the month of Ramadan and Eid.

Traders said there are not only 8 products in Ramadan, but also many other products need to be imported. Eid will come after Ramadan. Considering these aspects traders sought assistance from the reserve on an urgent basis.













