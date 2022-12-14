DG Food floats another tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice

The Directorate General of Food of the Food Ministry has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice. The last date for submission of price offers is December 27.

The Directorate also issued an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of rice recently with the last date submission of bids on December 21.

The latest tender, like the first, seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award. Bangladesh, traditionally the third-biggest rice producer in the world, often imports to manage shortages caused by natural disasters.











