

Cement industry seeks govt support to overcome 'crises'

The industry has sought proper government support to overcome the crisis. Otherwise, it may cause price hike of cement which may in turn bring set back to the country's infrastructure development, industry leaders said.

At press briefing in the city on Tuesday president of Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) and vice chairman of Crown Cement Md Alamgir Kabir highlighted these problems.

He said cement production is carried out by local and foreign enterprises, with an annual effective production capacity of over 79 million tonnes compared to annual demand of roughly 39 million tonnes.

Therefore, cement has been sold at a lowest minimal price in order to survive in the cutthroat market. As a result of it, the cement manufacturing companies are experiencing financial hardship.

He said supplementary duty of 30 percent and an additional AIT of 2 percent along with existing AIT of 3 percent have come over an already 15 percent value added tax and 3 percent advance tax on import of limestone.

He said limestone is now released or assessed by paying around 67 percent duty instead of around 27 percent on import value in the recent past.

He said clinker, slag, limestone, fly ash, and gypsum are the primary raw ingredients for producing cement. These five different kinds of raw materials are imported at higher tax. But increased duty on import of limestone alone is seriously impacting the industry.

Alamgir Kabir has called for prompt removal of all extra duties on limestone and demanded that at sales and import levels advance income tax be assessed at a maximum rate of 0.50pc and that this tax be excluded from final tax obligations.











