Textile millers demand continuation of EDF loans

BTMA (Bangladesh Textiles Mills Association) leaders at a press briefing in the city on Tuesday alleged that a vested quarter was spreading rumors over Bangladesh Bank EDF fund which gives loan to export industry and trying to stop the continuation of the fund.

BTMA president Mohammad Ali Khokon told reporters that the central bank provides foreign currency support to exporters for importing raw materials under the EDF loan with 180 days repayment tenure.

Its discontinuation will bring serious setback to the industry; so the industry leaders have demanded the government to continue the EDF fund for export development and its repayment tenure be extended to 270 days.

Khokon said subject to approval of Bangladesh Bank (BB), exporters were getting extension of repayment of the loan for 90 more days but now banks are not allowing extended period due to 'negative propaganda' by a quarter.

'We are worried over the negative campaign about the EDF fund. If the government stops the facility under the EDF, the country's export sector, especially textiles and apparel sector will face a huge damage,' Khokon said.

He said exporters of textile and apparel sector have been facing troubles in recent months due to the denial of banks to extend the tenure of EDF loans by another 90 days after 180 days as the receipts of exports proceeds were being delayed due to global economic slowdown, he said.

BTMA president said that EDF should not be excluded from the accounts the central bank's foreign exchange as the amount was not expenditure rather it was in rolling as loan.

The EDF was created in 1988 with only $300 million from reserve and BB increased it to $7.5 billion in stages. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently suggested that BB to calculate reserves following the international standards.

The IMF suggested excluding spending for the EDF, and also loan to Sri Lanka and financing other domestic projects from reserves.

Khokon also urged the government to extend the tenure for the repayment of loans of the sector up to June 2023 considering the global economic situation.

'The textile sector sits on stock pile of yarns worth $3 billion due to a slowdown in demand for apparel and textile on the global market and we will request the government to extend the tenure for the repayment of loans up to June 2023 which will end in December,' he said.











