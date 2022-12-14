

SBAC Bank appoints Habibur Rahman as MD

Prior to that he was serving the bank as Managing director (Acting) and Deputy Managing Director of United Commercial Bank (UCBL), says a press release.

He started his Banking career in 1996 by joining Grindlays Bank.

Habibur Rahman having vast experience in home and abroad in diverse sectors of banking for over 27 years worked in different financial institutions like City Bank, EBL, HSBC Bank and Toronto Dominion (TD). He has expertise in various subjects including, Corporate Banking, credit policies, Credit Risk management, procedures, tools and supervision of portfolio segmentation.

Rahman completed his Bachelor and Masters in Economics (MSS) from Jahangirnagar University, Dhaka and Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Brussels, Belgium. He also holds a degree in Certified Credit Professionals from Omega, USA.











