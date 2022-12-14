

ONE Bank opens its 108th Branch at Tekerhat, Madaripur

A.S.M. Shahidullah Khan, Chairman of ONE Bank Limited formally inaugurated the branch.

On this occasion, he expressed his belief that ONE Bank has all the ability to fulfill the needs of the valued clients which they expect from a modern, progressive and customer friendly Bank.

ONE Bank's Vice Chairman and Executive Committee's Chairman Zahur Ullah, Director Shawket Jaman, Independent Director Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz, Senior Executives of the Bank and a host of distinguished businessmen and elites of the locality were present.











