

BATB Chairman achieves Balipara Lifetime Award

The 10th Balipara Foundation Awards 2022 was held at an auditorium of the Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), in the capital, on Sunday last.

Member of Parliament (MP) Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Chair of the parliamentary standing committee, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Former Foreign Secretary of India Mr. Shyam Saran, and Prime Minister's special envoy for nuclear affairs and climate change and Member of the Governing Council of India Foundation Ram Madhav were present as the Guest of Honor at the event.

Mainuddin has been serving BAT Bangladesh since August 2008 as the Chairman with sincerity and exhibited commendable leadership. In continuation of such phenomenal leadership, he spearheaded an afforestation project in 1980 to increase the area of tree covered land across Bangladesh.

He has been instrumental since the beginning of the afforestation journey in addressing the climate crisis issues through planting trees and the socio-economic needs of the local communities. His passion is still alive and now in its 42nd year, his initiated programme has so far distributed 120 million fruits, forestry and medicinal plant saplings across 22 districts free of charge to diverse beneficiaries.

In recognition of his farsighted steps to deal with a global crisis through such an innovative project and his lifetime commitment to the cause, Golam Mainuddin has been honoured with Bangladesh Lifetime Achievement Award.

In a statement, Mainuddin expressed, "This award will inspirit us to continue our unwavering effort to protect the environment for a better tomorrow."

Bangladesh Lifetime Service Award, introduced by Balipara Foundation, is conferred on an individual who has been playing a significant role in conserving the environment.

So far, 121 persons have been awarded by the foundation. Balipara Foundation has been relentlessly working towards creating social, economic, and environmental impacts through its different efforts that will yield impactful results in terms of protecting natural resources and restoring the beauty of the Eastern Himalayas to its full glory.











