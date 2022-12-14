Shipping agents hold meeting, highlight performances

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 13: Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA) Board of Directors held a meeting with the general members of the association at the International Convention Center in Chattogram on Monday.

Chairman of the Association Syed Mohammad Arif, Director of the Board of Directors Mohammad Asif Iftekhar Hossain and Tanzil Ahmed Ruhullah highlighted the performance of the association through multimedia projection, at the meeting.

The exchange of views session concluded with dinner, cultural program and raffle draw.











