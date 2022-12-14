Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India fruit exporters urge BD to reduce import duty

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

ABOHAR, Punjab, Dec 13: The suspension of kinnow fruit supply to Bangladesh due to increased anti-dumping and import duties may also affect prices in the domestic market.
The Kinnow Fruit Traders' Association at a meeting held recently urged the Government of India to take up the issue with Bangladesh.
The Association vice president, Raza Abbas Naqvi, said Bangladesh had increased the anti-dumping duty and import duty on fruits and due to this, their traders have stopped placing orders for kinnow.
Recently, a trader had dispatched a truck full of kinnows to Bangladesh, but suffered a loss of Rs 4 lakh. Since then, no orders have been received from Bangladesh.
Naqvi said, "The import duty on kinnow in Bangladesh has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 62 per kg. During the past six months, Bangladesh has gradually increased the anti-dumping duty and import duty on the import of fruits and vegetables from India. Indian officials have held several meetings in the past six months with their Bangladesh counterparts, but to no avail. If the government does not resolve the matter soon, a large number of labourers and retail fruit vendors will also face losses."
Reportedly, the Centre had offered a 50 per cent subsidy on the transportation cost for kinnow special goods train, but this, too, can't help in resuming exports if Bangladesh does not reduce the import duty.
    -The Tribune (India)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SSL Commerz gets BB licence to process offline retail payment
BB allows traders to import 8 Ramadan essentials on credit
DG Food floats another tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice
UK unemployment edges higher: Official Data
Cement industry seeks govt support to overcome 'crises'
Textile millers demand continuation of EDF loans
Moody's to review assessment of ratings for 7 BD banks
SBAC Bank appoints Habibur Rahman as MD


Latest News
Launch passenger stabbed to death after brawl in Chandpur: 8 held
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at RU with due dignity
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status: diplomats
Helpless people get winter clothes in Moulvibazar
BRAC Business School premieres short documentary
Govt aims to increase money supply over course of next two FYs
Two brothers drown in Jhenidah
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
Child electrocuted in Bhola
Biden signs US gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
'Murdered' woman detained, husband in jail for 'killing' her
BNP trying to create chaos on Dec 24: Quader
Quader urges BNP not to hold mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 24
CTTC: Jamaat ameer arrested over suspected militant link
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Jamaat ameer placed on 7-day remand for questioning
TCB raises sugar, lentil prices by Tk 5 per kg
Jamaat chief involved in breeding new militant outfit: CTTC chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft