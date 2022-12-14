

ICMAB, ICAB honour Marico Top Corporate

The award was handed over at a gala event held at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dhaka, where a total of 65 companies won awards under 17 categories.

Marico Bangladesh Limited also won a "Certificate of Merit" in the Manufacturing Category from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Bangladesh (ICAB) for Best Presented Annual Report, which was given out by the ICAB at an awards ceremony held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka.

Both the ICAB and ICMAB are major national Accounting Bodies in Bangladesh registered under the Ministry of Commerce. Both organizations arrange such events every year to encourage good governance, financial transparency and organizational financial health, based on the participating organizations' published annual reports.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP and Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman Bangladesh Securities, and Exchange Commission were present among others at both events to present the awards to winners.

Speaking about receiving the prestigious recognition from both organizations, Rajat Diwaker, Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Limited said, "We at Marico Bangladesh have always strived to provide the best products to our consumers while ensuring highest level of governance standards.

The Best Corporate Award and Certificate of Merit are proof of our efforts towards these endeavors. It is certainly a matter of great pride and joy and we look forward to continuing our efforts in this direction in the future."











