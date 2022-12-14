Salextra lifestyle shop offers Nepal trips to their customers

Consumers will scratch the gift card and can win a Nepal trip. The new campaign of Salextra lifestyle shop offers exclusive gifts if buying any products from selected brands like Apple, Motorola, Lenovo, etc, says a press release.

Except for the Nepal trip, there are more gifts like Motorola G31 Mobile, Dizo Watch, Dizo Buds Z, Air pod, or up to 20 thousand taka cash back.

There are also flat 10%discounts on the other brands in this campaign. Also, a 16% (up to one thousand taka) flat discount is offered by mobile banking Nagad due to our national victory day. This Nagad offer will start on Dec 16 and will continue until to end of the month.

Salextra said a consumer can avail of 0% EMI instead of this scratch card offer in this campaign. Any product priced above 10 thousand will be considered to get this offer. The duration of EMI is 6, 9, and up to 12 months. The location of Salextra lifestyle shop is at Bashundhara City, Level 6, Block B, Shop 56. Very soon Salextra will open a new outlet at Motalib Plaza, Level 5, Shop 529 location.











