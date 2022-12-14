Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart, SMEF hold training for Khulna businesswomen

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

StanChart, SMEF hold training for Khulna businesswomen

StanChart, SMEF hold training for Khulna businesswomen

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently collaborated with the Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation (SMEF) to organise and host a training programme for 40 female entrepreneurs based in Khulna, says a press release.
The theme of the programme was "Business Management and Financial Readiness." The programme taught burgeoning entrepreneurs a number of key skills and competencies over the course of three days. Upon completing the programme, participants received a certificate to verify their participation. Programme participants included entrepreneurs engaged in handicraft product manufacturing, catering, and boutique shop management.
Standard Chartered Bangladesh and the SME Foundation regularlycome together to arrange training sessions focused on empowering female entrepreneurs across Bangladesh. Mishael Abu Imam, Head, Business Banking Products, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Muhammad Khairuzzaman, Branch Manager, Khulna, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; and Md. Masudur Rahman, Assistant General Manager, SME Foundation, werepresent forthe programme's closing ceremony.
Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Charted Bangladesh, said, "Women entrepreneurs have created significant employment opportunities in Bangladesh and have always been one of the key drivers of economic growth and development. We are gratefulto SME Foundation for working with us to organise this training opportunity in Khulna, and we look forward toexpanding our collaborative efforts with the SME Foundation in the future."
Md. Masudur Rahman, Assistant General Manager, SME Foundation, said, "Standard Chartered Bangladesh is a renowned international bank in the country, and their participation in women empowerment agenda is exemplary, where we are proud to partner with the Bank".
With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, Standard Chartered is dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish Bangladesh's sense of community.
Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation (SME Foundation) is a Bangladesh government owned organisation that provides training and financing to small entrepreneurs. The foundation is a non-profit organisation that involves both the government and small medium enterprise industry trade bodies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SSL Commerz gets BB licence to process offline retail payment
BB allows traders to import 8 Ramadan essentials on credit
DG Food floats another tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice
UK unemployment edges higher: Official Data
Cement industry seeks govt support to overcome 'crises'
Textile millers demand continuation of EDF loans
Moody's to review assessment of ratings for 7 BD banks
SBAC Bank appoints Habibur Rahman as MD


Latest News
Launch passenger stabbed dead after brawl in Chandpur: 8 held
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at RU with due dignity
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status: diplomats
Helpless people get winter clothes in Moulvibazar
BRAC Business School premieres short documentary
Govt aims to increase money supply over course of next two FYs
Two brothers drown in Jhenidah
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
Child electrocuted in Bhola
Biden signs US gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
'Murdered' woman detained, husband in jail for 'killing' her
BNP trying to create chaos on Dec 24: Quader
Quader urges BNP not to hold mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 24
CTTC: Jamaat ameer arrested over suspected militant link
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Jamaat ameer placed on 7-day remand for questioning
TCB raises sugar, lentil prices by Tk 5 per kg
Jamaat chief involved in breeding new militant outfit: CTTC chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft