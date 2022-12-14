

StanChart, SMEF hold training for Khulna businesswomen

The theme of the programme was "Business Management and Financial Readiness." The programme taught burgeoning entrepreneurs a number of key skills and competencies over the course of three days. Upon completing the programme, participants received a certificate to verify their participation. Programme participants included entrepreneurs engaged in handicraft product manufacturing, catering, and boutique shop management.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and the SME Foundation regularlycome together to arrange training sessions focused on empowering female entrepreneurs across Bangladesh. Mishael Abu Imam, Head, Business Banking Products, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Muhammad Khairuzzaman, Branch Manager, Khulna, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; and Md. Masudur Rahman, Assistant General Manager, SME Foundation, werepresent forthe programme's closing ceremony.

Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Charted Bangladesh, said, "Women entrepreneurs have created significant employment opportunities in Bangladesh and have always been one of the key drivers of economic growth and development. We are gratefulto SME Foundation for working with us to organise this training opportunity in Khulna, and we look forward toexpanding our collaborative efforts with the SME Foundation in the future."

Md. Masudur Rahman, Assistant General Manager, SME Foundation, said, "Standard Chartered Bangladesh is a renowned international bank in the country, and their participation in women empowerment agenda is exemplary, where we are proud to partner with the Bank".

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, Standard Chartered is dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish Bangladesh's sense of community.

Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation (SME Foundation) is a Bangladesh government owned organisation that provides training and financing to small entrepreneurs. The foundation is a non-profit organisation that involves both the government and small medium enterprise industry trade bodies.











Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently collaborated with the Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation (SMEF) to organise and host a training programme for 40 female entrepreneurs based in Khulna, says a press release.The theme of the programme was "Business Management and Financial Readiness." The programme taught burgeoning entrepreneurs a number of key skills and competencies over the course of three days. Upon completing the programme, participants received a certificate to verify their participation. Programme participants included entrepreneurs engaged in handicraft product manufacturing, catering, and boutique shop management.Standard Chartered Bangladesh and the SME Foundation regularlycome together to arrange training sessions focused on empowering female entrepreneurs across Bangladesh. Mishael Abu Imam, Head, Business Banking Products, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Muhammad Khairuzzaman, Branch Manager, Khulna, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; and Md. Masudur Rahman, Assistant General Manager, SME Foundation, werepresent forthe programme's closing ceremony.Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Charted Bangladesh, said, "Women entrepreneurs have created significant employment opportunities in Bangladesh and have always been one of the key drivers of economic growth and development. We are gratefulto SME Foundation for working with us to organise this training opportunity in Khulna, and we look forward toexpanding our collaborative efforts with the SME Foundation in the future."Md. Masudur Rahman, Assistant General Manager, SME Foundation, said, "Standard Chartered Bangladesh is a renowned international bank in the country, and their participation in women empowerment agenda is exemplary, where we are proud to partner with the Bank".With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, Standard Chartered is dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish Bangladesh's sense of community.Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation (SME Foundation) is a Bangladesh government owned organisation that provides training and financing to small entrepreneurs. The foundation is a non-profit organisation that involves both the government and small medium enterprise industry trade bodies.