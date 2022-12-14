Video
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:41 PM
PHP starts handing over homes to 16 poor families

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Managing director of PHP Family, Mohammad Iqbal Hossain hands over home key to a recipient at Subarnachar, Noakhali on Sunday.

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 13: PHP family with the technical support of South Korean industrial company POSCO International has started handing over homes to poor families. The homes have been constructed for the poor on their own lands as they have no financial capability to build homes.
Under the project, taken on a private initiative for the first time in the country, will provide 600 square feet semi-furnished house to each family in the first slot.
As part of this initiative, the managing director of PHP Family, Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, handed over five houses in the first phase at Subarnachar, Noakhali on Sunday. Each house consists of two rooms, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Each house was built at  cost of Tk five lakh. The rest of the houses will be handed over in next March.
Senior Executive Vice President of POSCO International Korea Kyein Lee,  Commercial  head of POSCO Ahsanul Alam, Senior officials from POSCO International and PHP Family along with local public representatives and administration officers were present among others, during the house-key distribution ceremony.
Ahsanul Alam said: "People who have their own land but do not have the ability to build a house, we are helping them by constructing homes. To ensure neutrality in the selection process of households, we are working very closely with the local NGO, NRDS (Noakhali Rural Development Society). In collaboration with PHP Family, we will continue our mission."
Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, Managing Director of PHP Family, said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set a unique precedent in the world by gifting houses to two lakh homeless people across the country. But it is not possible for the government alone to bring all the homeless people under this program. Therefore, expressing solidarity with this humanitarian plan of the government, Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, chairman of PHP Family, has taken the initiative to make a 'dream house' for the helpless and homeless people."


