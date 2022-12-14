Bank accounts with more than Tk 1cr stand at 1.06 lakh

The number of bank accounts with more than Tk 1 crore in deposit in the country declined slightly by 1,937 to 1.06 lakh at the end of September from 1.08 lakh at the end of June in 2022 amid rising living costs in the wake of economic crisis.

According to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the number of such bank accounts reached 1,06,520 in September 2022 from 1,08,457 at the end of June.

The volume of money in such bank accounts declined to Tk 6.52 lakh crore at the end of September from Tk 6.80 lakh crore at the end of June in 2022. The number of such bank accounts was 1,01,976 at the end of December 2021.

The number of such bank accounts was 93,890 on December 31, 2020 and 83,839 on December 31, 2019 against 75,563 on December 31, 2018.

Financial experts said that the number of bank accounts having more than Tk 1 crore might have declined in recent months due to a rise in expenditures amid the current economic woes.

Rising inflation, increasing external debts, dollar crisis, depleting foreign reserve, widened trade deficit and energy crisis have continued putting pressure on the economy, they said.

So, costs of doing business have risen sharply in recent months and some companies had to stop operations in the situation, they said.

Money laundering abroad or conversion of funds into other assets could be the other reason for the fall in number of such accounts, they said.

The concentration of almost half of the deposited money in the banks to a small number of accounts signifies the growing inequality in the country, they observed.

There were some 9.8 crore bank accounts that held below Tk 5,000 each while the number of accounts with less than Tk 1 lakh each was 11.96 crore at the end of September 2022, according to the central bank report.

According to the BB data, the number of accounts holding above Tk 1cr is less than 1 per cent of the total bank accounts, which hold more than 40 per cent of the total deposited money.









