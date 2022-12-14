Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rise for 3rd day on bargain hunting

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as the bargain hunters continued to by prospective shares.
The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE advanced 4.45 points, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 6,271. The DSES, the index that represents shariah-based companies, was up 0.17 per cent at 1,374 despite negative developments about some Islamic banks recently. The DS30, the blue-chip index, however, fell 0.04 per cent to 2,212.
Ceramic, tannery, textile and pharmaceuticals saved the market from going negative while other investors traded their shares on upcoming earnings expectations about the stocks whose financial year ends in December, said International Leasing Securities Ltd in its daily market review. Turnover on the DSE rose 8.4 per cent to Tk 616.4 crore.
The losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of a total of 353 traded issues on the premier bourse of Bangladesh, 45 advanced, 49 declined, and 259 remained unchanged.
Among the sectors, ceramic rose 1.3 per cent, tannery added 0.9 per cent and textile was up 0.3 per cent. The jute sector fell 1 per cent, the travel sector slid 0.9 per cent and the paper sector gave up 0.6 per cent.
Investors' activity was mostly centred on the pharmaceuticals and IT sectors, which accounted for 25.1 per cent and 15.2 per cent of the turnover, respectively.
At the CSE the all shares index CASPI inched up by 9.0 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end the day at 18,467.
Of the 193 securities that traded on the bourse in the port city, 36 advanced, 30 declined, and 127 showed no price movement.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SSL Commerz gets BB licence to process offline retail payment
BB allows traders to import 8 Ramadan essentials on credit
DG Food floats another tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice
UK unemployment edges higher: Official Data
Cement industry seeks govt support to overcome 'crises'
Textile millers demand continuation of EDF loans
Moody's to review assessment of ratings for 7 BD banks
SBAC Bank appoints Habibur Rahman as MD


Latest News
Launch passenger stabbed dead after brawl in Chandpur: 8 held
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at RU with due dignity
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status: diplomats
Helpless people get winter clothes in Moulvibazar
BRAC Business School premieres short documentary
Govt aims to increase money supply over course of next two FYs
Two brothers drown in Jhenidah
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
Child electrocuted in Bhola
Biden signs US gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
'Murdered' woman detained, husband in jail for 'killing' her
BNP trying to create chaos on Dec 24: Quader
Quader urges BNP not to hold mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 24
CTTC: Jamaat ameer arrested over suspected militant link
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Jamaat ameer placed on 7-day remand for questioning
TCB raises sugar, lentil prices by Tk 5 per kg
Jamaat chief involved in breeding new militant outfit: CTTC chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft