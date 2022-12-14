Stocks rise for 3rd day on bargain hunting

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as the bargain hunters continued to by prospective shares.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE advanced 4.45 points, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 6,271. The DSES, the index that represents shariah-based companies, was up 0.17 per cent at 1,374 despite negative developments about some Islamic banks recently. The DS30, the blue-chip index, however, fell 0.04 per cent to 2,212.

Ceramic, tannery, textile and pharmaceuticals saved the market from going negative while other investors traded their shares on upcoming earnings expectations about the stocks whose financial year ends in December, said International Leasing Securities Ltd in its daily market review. Turnover on the DSE rose 8.4 per cent to Tk 616.4 crore.

The losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of a total of 353 traded issues on the premier bourse of Bangladesh, 45 advanced, 49 declined, and 259 remained unchanged.

Among the sectors, ceramic rose 1.3 per cent, tannery added 0.9 per cent and textile was up 0.3 per cent. The jute sector fell 1 per cent, the travel sector slid 0.9 per cent and the paper sector gave up 0.6 per cent.

Investors' activity was mostly centred on the pharmaceuticals and IT sectors, which accounted for 25.1 per cent and 15.2 per cent of the turnover, respectively.

At the CSE the all shares index CASPI inched up by 9.0 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end the day at 18,467.

Of the 193 securities that traded on the bourse in the port city, 36 advanced, 30 declined, and 127 showed no price movement.












